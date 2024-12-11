Raids on godown, one held for selling expired milk powder

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force team, along with Musheerabad police, raided a godown in the Musheerabad area and apprehended one person by the name of Chittaboina Damodar Yadav, who was found illegally transporting, storing, and selling adulterated and expired Nandini milk powder, which was not for sale.

According to the officials, it was found that the accused was selling the milk powder under the Public Distribution Scheme to school children under the name of the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme introduced by the Karnataka State government. The accused was found selling a product that was not fit for consumption to needy customers for higher prices. Even though the respondent Chittaboina Damodar was arrested earlier by Food Safety Officers a couple of times, he did not mend his ways and continued with illegal business repeatedly. Around 330 kg of milk powder bags were seized, and 18 milk powder packets containing 25 kg each were also seized.

On further inquiry, it has been revealed that the respondent was purchasing the expired milk powder from one Ravi, a native of Karnataka State, for Rs 180 per kg and selling the same for Rs 240 per kg, said a police officer.