Rains hamper rescue operations

Hyderabad: Heavy rain disrupts the rescue operations at the site of the massive explosion that occurred at the Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd., located in Sangareddy district on Monday. A devastating explosion at a chemical unit claimed 15 lives and left over several workers injured.

The operations have been going on at the destruction site in Pashamylaram industrial area to rescue the trapped person working at the chemical factory during the blast. With the heavy rains, the rescue operations were disrupted. The officials said with the heavy rains, the teams faced difficulties to remove the rubble to find the trapped workers. “The rescue operations will be continued after all the trapped persons are identified.”

By the night, officials finally released a list stating that 149 employees were on duty at the time of the explosion. Of them, 12 had died and 34 were injured and shifted to various hospitals. However, officials were still unsure how many remained trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha instructed health officials to send a team of forensics to the Patancheru area hospital for the assistance for the DNA testing. Also, ten ambulances were pressed into service for the transportation of the dead bodies.

The operation was going on since the morning to rescue the trapped persons, as the intensity of the blast led to the collapse of the three-storey manufacturing unit and engulfing various sections of the factory.