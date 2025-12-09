Raja Narasimha unveils big leap for healthcare

Bharat Future City: Medical and Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha has announced a major transformation for Telangana’s health sector, stating that fund allocations for the medical sector, which currently stand at 4 per cent of the total budget outlay, will be increased to 8 per cent by 2047.

The minister confirmed that technology is being integrated through digital health records and tele-medicine services. Speaking at a discussion forum on the topic of “Accessible, Affordable and Equitable Medicine for All” as part of the ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ at Bharat Future City, the Minister revealed that the State Government will provide affordable medical services through the ambitious ‘Health Vision-2047’.

He stressed that ‘affordability’ is being given top priority to ensure that poor and middle-class citizens do not go into debt for medical treatment, highlighting that 134 types of tests are currently conducted free of cost through T-Diagnostics, with results provided digitally. The government is working towards providing quality medical services to every person by strengthening a three-tiered approach to bring services closer to the people.

Basic services are provided through 5,023 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, specialised services through 184 TVVP hospitals, and Tertiary care is being strengthened with 35 teaching hospitals and 13 specialty hospitals, ensuring one medical college per district. Raja Narasimha explained that the construction of a new Osmania Hospital with 2,000 beds, the expansion of NIMS with Rs 1,698 crore, Warangal Health City (1,750 beds), and three TIMS hospitals in all parts of Hyderabad are all progressing at a fast pace.