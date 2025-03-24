Rajiv Rahadari property owners urge Collector to put a cap on road-widening

Hyderabad: Members of Rajiv Rahadari Properties Owners met Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and urged him to limit the road widening to 100 feet instead of 200 feet for the upcoming elevated corridor project in Secunderabad Cantonment.

During the meeting, the members expressed concern that the proposed 200-feet road widening would displace thousands of families, leaving them homeless and urged the Collector to limit the road widening to 100 feet, which would be a more feasible and less disruptive solution.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, Chairman, Rajiv Rahadari Properties Owners JAC pointed out that due to the ongoing road expansion, many tenants have already been forced to vacate their rented homes which has caused severe inconvenience. Adding to their woes, the recent increase in property tax has placed an additional financial burden on the affected residents.

“It would be better if the State government rolled back the property tax hike and suspended property tax collection until the road widening process was completed. Adding fuel to fire, the Electricity Department is pressuring residents to install individual transformers, which has created additional financial stress,” he added.