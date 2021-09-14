Raman Singh: Countdown begins for KCR downfall

Hyderabad: Describing the 'Praja Sangram Yatra' as Telangana development yatra, the former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday said that the countdown of 'corrupt and family rule' of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had started in the State.

Singh, the national BJP vice-president, participated in Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangram Yatra' at Pothamshettipally village, in Medak district, which entered the 17th day. The next government will be of the BJP in Telangana in 2023. It will work for welfare of the poor and provide security and protection to women besides jobs to youth, he said.

Singh asked KCR as to what happened to his promise of providing Rs 3,000 as allowances to unemployed youth in the State. Alleging that the CM had failed to fulfil his promises listed in election manifesto, he blamed KCR for the new State not getting proper development.

Charging that KCR and Owaisi had conspired to loot the State, he asked as to why the CM was not celebrating September 17 as the Hyderabad Liberation day. "What is the political conspiracy behind this and why KCR is afraid of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation day," he sought to know. Singh predicted that 'dark days would be over, sun will rise and lotus will blossom'.

Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao questioned Finance Minister T Harish Rao on electricity metres. "Harish Rao had told people that if BJP wins in Dubbaka, farmers will have to pay bills as metres will be fixed to motors. Is there a single motor which is fixed with a metre?" questioned Rao.