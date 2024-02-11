Rangareddy: Massive land purchases put senior officials under scanner

Rangareddy: In a startling revelation, officials in Ranga Reddy District are under intense scrutiny as allegations of embezzlement and massive land purchases surface, implicating prominent figures associated with the previous government.

The controversy centers around unauthorised land acquisitions and irregularities in transactions, with family members and relatives allegedly acquiring vast swathes of land under anonymous names. With the recent change in government, the misdeeds of these officials are gradually coming to light, causing a ripple effect of concern among the populace.

Foreign companies, ostensibly investing in industrial projects and promising employment opportunities, are also implicated in the scandal. It’s alleged that top officials in relevant departments were privy to the details of land allotments to these companies, facilitating the placement of their benami proxies in lucrative positions.

Former officials have been accused of involvement in large-scale land acquisitions in various mandals. The arrest of HMDA project director Sivabalakrishna for amassing assets beyond known sources of income has further fueled suspicions.

Former HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar is also embroiled in allegations of substantial land purchases in the district, with claims of permissions granted for disputed lands in exchange for valuable plots. Social activists and ruling party leaders have raised their voices against these alleged irregularities, urging investigations by the Income Tax and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The unfolding scandal has cast a shadow over not only former ministers and MLAs but also high-ranking officials in the IAS and IPS who are suspected of involvement. Areas such as Yacharam, Kadtal, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Shabad, Shamshabad, and Maheswaram are at the epicenter of the controversy, causing tension among officers from departments including HMDA, District Revenue, and Police.

With the looming threat of IT and ACB probes, officials are on high alert, taking precautionary measures to safeguard assets and documents. The shifting of valuables to distant relatives, benami entities, and friends underscores the apprehension gripping those implicated in the unfolding scandal.