Rangareddy: MLA distributes Kalyan Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques

Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav distributed the Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to a gathering of 69 beneficiaries hailing from the Jillad Chaudhariguda and Kondurg mandal at GM Patel Garden in Kondurg on Sunday.



Emphasising the human touch in governance, he spoke passionately about the significance of these schemes. He underscored how these initiatives, launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, not only financially support the marriage journeys of less privileged girls but also embody the core human values that the administration upholds.

The MLA said that KCR envisioned these schemes as a testament to his determination to bring smiles to the faces of all citizens. He firmly believes that every individual, regardless of their economic background, deserves to experience the joys of life's milestones, and these welfare programmes are a tangible manifestation of that belief. Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak stand as shining examples of how government policies can serve as enablers for social and economic progress, he added.