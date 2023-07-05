Live
Rangareddy: Mock Poll held on EVMs and VVPATs for general elections in Rajendranagar
- Mock poll conducted at Rajendranagar EVM godown to prepare for elections
- Political party representatives and ECL engineers familiarized with EVMs and VVPATs
Rangareddy: In preparation for the upcoming general elections, a mock poll was organised at the EVM godown in Rajendranagar as per the directives of the Central Election Commission. The event, conducted by the First Level Checking (FLC) team, aimed to familiarise representatives from recognised political parties and ECL engineers with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).
Collector Harish, along with other officials and party representatives, participated in the programme to observe the mock poll and address any queries or concerns. The primary objective of the exercise was to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the polling process. By conducting mock polls on VVPATs, the participants gained valuable insights into the functioning and significance of the voting equipment.
During the event, Collector Harish emphasised the importance of cooperation among political parties to ensure peaceful and transparent elections. He urged all representatives to adhere to the established rules and regulations during the polling process. This collective effort would contribute to a fair electoral environment and uphold the democratic principles of the nation. District Revenue Officer Haripriya, along with officials from the election department, played an active role in coordinating the mock poll. The presence of representatives from various political parties further enhanced the engagement and awareness surrounding the upcoming elections. As the programme concluded, participants left with a better understanding of the EVMs and VVPATs, empowering them to play a more informed and responsible role in the electoral process. The successful conduct of the mock poll marked an important step towards ensuring the integrity and transparency of the upcoming general elections in Rajendranagar, Rangareddydistrict.