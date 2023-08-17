Rangareddy: Three held for two kgs of ganja confiscation

Rangareddy: Kothur police successfully conducted raids resulting in the apprehension of three individuals and the confiscation of two kgs of ganja. The operation, which unfolded at Kesari Material Private Limited and Mahaveer Private Limited Company under the Kothur police station, underscores the ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade. Kothur Circle Inspector, Shankar Reddy addressed the media on Wednesday, shedding light on the details of the operation.

According to reliable sources, both the companies operating under the jurisdiction of Kothur municipality, were implicated in the alleged sale of ganja.

Acting swiftly on this information, Kothur police initiated thorough inspections, leading to the seizure of two kgs of ganja along with three mobile phones.

During the operation, Manoj Kumar Mahakunda and SanjitDandapat were apprehended at Kesari Material Private Limited, while an individual identified as Shiva Pratharna was detained at Mahaveer Private Limited. Subsequent interrogation of the arrested individuals revealed a connection to a ganja supplier known as Anand from Odisha.

However, Anand remains at large and is currently being pursued by police.

Kothur Circle Inspector Shankar Reddy disclosed that those arrested have been remanded for further investigation, as authorities continue to delve into the details of the case. CI urged the owners of various industries to cooperate with police by promptly reporting any suspicions or knowledge of ganja-related activities taking place within their establishments. The press conference also saw the participation of key figures SI’s K Srinivas, G Srinivas, constables Yadagiri, Gopal, and home guard Ramesh.