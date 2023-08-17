Live
- Apple iPhone 15 series features leak online; What we expect
- People of Telangana want KCR as CM once again-Harish Rao
- MLAs appeal to CM to give permission for pending projects before BBMP elections
- Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows
- Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'
- Banks facing structural issues: Fitch Ratings
- Hyderabad 2nd most expensive housing market in India
- Youth sentenced to 16 days imprisonment for misbehaving with woman
- TN to set up zero liquid discharge facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution
- People express their grievances during Jana Vani
Just In
Rangareddy: Three held for two kgs of ganja confiscation
Kothur police successfully conducted raids resulting in the apprehension of three individuals and the confiscation of two kgs of ganja.
Rangareddy: Kothur police successfully conducted raids resulting in the apprehension of three individuals and the confiscation of two kgs of ganja. The operation, which unfolded at Kesari Material Private Limited and Mahaveer Private Limited Company under the Kothur police station, underscores the ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade. Kothur Circle Inspector, Shankar Reddy addressed the media on Wednesday, shedding light on the details of the operation.
According to reliable sources, both the companies operating under the jurisdiction of Kothur municipality, were implicated in the alleged sale of ganja.
Acting swiftly on this information, Kothur police initiated thorough inspections, leading to the seizure of two kgs of ganja along with three mobile phones.
During the operation, Manoj Kumar Mahakunda and SanjitDandapat were apprehended at Kesari Material Private Limited, while an individual identified as Shiva Pratharna was detained at Mahaveer Private Limited. Subsequent interrogation of the arrested individuals revealed a connection to a ganja supplier known as Anand from Odisha.
However, Anand remains at large and is currently being pursued by police.
Kothur Circle Inspector Shankar Reddy disclosed that those arrested have been remanded for further investigation, as authorities continue to delve into the details of the case. CI urged the owners of various industries to cooperate with police by promptly reporting any suspicions or knowledge of ganja-related activities taking place within their establishments. The press conference also saw the participation of key figures SI’s K Srinivas, G Srinivas, constables Yadagiri, Gopal, and home guard Ramesh.