Rashtrapati Nilayam marks R-Day with patriotic fervour

Rashtrapati Nilayam marks R-Day with patriotic fervour
Rashtrapati Nilayam marked the 76th Republic Day celebrations will zeal and patriotic fervour on Sunday. Floral tributes were paid to Dr BR Ambedkar and other freedom fighters.

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam marked the 76th Republic Day celebrations will zeal and patriotic fervour on Sunday. Floral tributes were paid to Dr BR Ambedkar and other freedom fighters.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented by the 1 EME Centre of Telangana Andhra Sub-Area Head Quarters and Telangana State Special Police, reflecting the discipline and dedication of the country’s defense forces. Around 900 children from various NGOs in the city participated in the celebrations and performed in various cultural programmes.

