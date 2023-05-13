Register new vehicles within 30 days: Police 

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have advised the new vehicle-owners to register within 30 days. The police department has warned that strict action will be taken against those owners who do not comply with the rule.

The Rachakonda police held a meeting, chaired by Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana, to review the ongoing special drive. The department officials informed that action has been taken against those who tampered with number plates and vehicles running without number plates and registration.

The special drive was launched by the police in January this year. So far 48,998 cases have been registered against violators. The police gave details of those who were repeatedly found guilty of the same violation and were produced in court. The Traffic Special Enforcement wing took action against such citizens and produced them in court, where they were sentenced to one-three days of imprisonment and fined ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

At the meeting police officials shared specific cases, such as 23-year-old Sai Kumar of Kandukur, who was sentenced to one day’s imprisonment and fined Rs 3,000, V Venkatesh (41) of Nalgonda, who too was sentenced to a day’s imprisonment and fined Rs 3,000. The police took measures to curb traffic violations and ensure safety of citizens.

The meeting was attended by DCP D Srinivas Sai Kumar and other traffic police officials. They reviewed the progress of the ongoing special drive. The Rachakonda police urged vehicle owners to register their new vehicles within 30 days and avoid facing legal action.