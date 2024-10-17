RERA Appellate Tribunal to accept petitions from Friday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal Chairman Justice A Rajashekar Reddy said on Wednesday that the Appellate Tribunal would accept the appeals on the judgements given by the Real Estate Regulating Authority (RERA) from Friday onwards. In the wake of the State government notifying the Appellate Tribunal and allocating staff, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Justice A Rajashekar Reddy, who is a former judge in the Telangana High Court. The meeting was held in the Krishna Hostel on the premises of the MCR HRD institute in the city. The Appellate Tribunal would be helpful for the realtors and builders who are looking to file an appeal challenging the verdict of the RERA. The officials, including judicial member Pradeep Kumar Reddy, retired IAS officer Chitra Ramachandran (technical, administrative member), RERA chairman N Satyanarayana, RERA members K Srinivas, J Lakshminarayana, RERA adjudicating officer (retired judge) Lateef-ur-Rehman, and others, participated in the meeting.