Rescue efforts continue, but no sign of survivors yet

Hyderabad: Despite relentless efforts by multiple expert teams, the rescue operations at the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel remains an uphill battle.

Specialists from ten agencies, including the Indian Army, Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) of the Navy, NDRF, SDRF, GSI, Rat Miners, and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, have been working tirelessly to save the eight trapped individuals. However, no significant breakthrough has been achieved so far, and hopes of their survival are diminishing. The rescue teams continue to face immense challenges due to thick muck, tangled iron rods, and concrete blocks obstructing the tunnel. The complex conditions have severely hampered efforts to extricate those trapped since Saturday morning.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has raised concerns over the safety of the rescue teams themselves, citing the continuous inflow of silt and water into the tunnel. He stated that experts consider this rescue operation to be among the most complicated and difficult in the world, or at least in India, due to the tunnel having only one entry and exit point.

The minister suggested that the collapse might have been triggered by a slight tectonic shift or the failure of geological fault lines. “One of the biggest challenges is the high-speed inflow of silt and water into the tunnel. We are consulting top experts to determine the best course of action,” he said.

Providing updates on the situation, Reddy emphasized that rescue personnel are working tirelessly. “We are receiving videos and images from inside the tunnel, which are being assessed by experts. A collective decision will be taken based on their evaluations,” he added.

Although oxygen is being continuously pumped into the tunnel, there has been no contact with those trapped inside. Reddy assured that the state government remains fully committed to the rescue mission, utilizing the best available expertise from India and abroad.

Addressing criticism from the BRS regarding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s absence at the site, Uttam Reddy dismissed the remarks as “disgraceful politics.” He countered by recalling similar past incidents, such as the fire at the Srisailam Left Bank Power Plant that claimed eight lives and the Kaleshwaram Project accident that resulted in seven deaths, stating that the previous government was not criticized in those instances.

The rescue teams continue their valiant efforts under extremely challenging conditions, while authorities explore all possible means to ensure the safe recovery of the trapped individuals.