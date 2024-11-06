Resi schools in State falling apart: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Chief Minister and Ministers remain preoccupied with elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, leaving Telangana’s residential schools to fall apart.

Harish Rao on Tuesday visited NIMS Hospital, where students from the Vankidi Gurukul School were receiving treatment after falling ill because of the food poisoning incident. Around 60 students from Komaram Bheem District’s Tribal Girls’ Residential School fell ill, with two of them transferred to NIMS for emergency care. “Mahalakshmi from eighth grade and Jyothi and Shailaja from ninth grade were transferred to NIMS. While Mahalakshmi is recovering, Jyothi’s condition remains critical, and Shailaja is fighting for her life on a ventilator,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader alleged that these tragic incidents underscore a stark deterioration in Gurukul school conditions across Telangana. Just last month, on October 31, approximately 60-70 children were hospitalised due to food poisoning at the Vankidi Tribal School. “Many remain in serious condition, yet neither Ministers nor officials have shown up to support them. The sight here is heartbreaking. Some students are still suffering from severe symptoms, and it is unimaginable that these conditions persist under government watch,” Harish Rao said.

Rao said that parents across Telangana enroll their children in government residential schools with hopes for quality education and safety. However, under Congress’ eleven-month tenure, these schools have become symbols of neglect and indifference, he alleged.