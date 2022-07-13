Revanth demands CM KCR to pay compensation to farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to pay compensation to farmers, who incurred losses due to the ongoing heavy rains in Telangana.

Revanth wrote an open letter to the CM and asked him to issue instructions to the officials concerned for the immediate assessment of the quantum of losses sustained by the farmers and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation per acre to the farmers.

He also demanded the CM to give input subsidies to the farmers to procure seeds and fertilisers and demanded KCR to implement crop insurance scheme by paying its premium on behalf of the farmers of the State. Revanth said that it had become very common for the farmers to sustain losses due to untimely rains and negligence of the State government.

He said that false love of KCR towards the farmers could be gauged from the fact that the State did not have any scheme to help the farmers, when they sustain losses. He said that it was unfortunate that the State government, which escaped from the responsibility of implementing the crop insurance scheme of the Central government Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, had not come up with any alternative plan to help the farmers.