Revanth invites PM to global summit

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 7:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the TelanganaRising Global Summit -2047 at the Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the LEAP engine MRO facility in Hyderabad, attended by Revanth Reddy, Union ministers and state ministers. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended an invitation to Modi to inaugurate the global summit.

The CM also informed that the state government will unveil a roadmap for Telangana’s development and growth sectors in its vision document. "We are building a Bharat Future City, spread over 30,000 acres of land.

The Future City is a green, net-zero and India’s answer to New York, Tokyo, Dubai or Singapore. I am requesting the Prime Minister, who also participated in the programme online, and investors to attend the global summit".

Telangana Rising Global Summit 2047Bharat Future CityRevanth ReddyPM ModiTelangana Development VisionHyderabad Growth Initiatives

