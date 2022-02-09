Revanth: Modi is not aware of Telangana's history

Hyderabad: State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting the people of Telangana by making "baseless" and "irrelevant" references to the State during his speech on Presidential Address in the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Revanth said that Modi was anti-Telangana as he questioned the very formation of the State. He said Modi was neither aware of Telangana's history nor the Parliamentary procedures. "PM Modi is apparently unaware that voting on a Bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is done by keeping all the doors shut till the completion of the process. He is illiterate and is totally ignorant of these procedures. I doubt whether he is even capable of reading ABCD."

Revanth said all district units of Telangana Congress have been directed to burn effigies of PM Modi to protest against his baseless remarks against Telangana. He alleged that Modi had brought disrespect to the post of Prime Minister by indulging in extremely cheap and dirty politics in his speeches.

"The people of Telangana expected justice and fair share in the Union Budget. They also expected fulfilment of promises in the AP Reorganisation Act. While no such assurance was given in the budget, Narendra Modi, in his reply to the Presidential Address, spoke nonsense which does not suit the stature of Prime Minister," said Revanth.

He alleged that Modi was not aware of Telangana's history and the movement that led to its formation. Reminding him of the Kakinada Resolution of 1997, he said BJP had given a call for 'One Vote, Two States'. He said BJP was in power from 1999 to 2004 and it created Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh States, but cheated the people of Telangana by not creating a separate State.

He also slammed the TRS MPs for remaining silent in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha when PM Modi made serious remarks against the State. He reiterated the allegation that both TRS and BJP were two sides of the same coin and working for mutual benefit.