Revanth Reddy slams TRS leaders

Dammaiguda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee(TPCC) working president Revanth Reddy issued B-Form to Dammaiguda municipality 8th ward member Merugu Sunitha and 17th ward member Durga Swathi Prasad Goud on Monday.Reddy said, "without any development in the municipalities and corporations, how can TRS leaders urge people for votes?"DCC president Kuna Srisailam Goud, Medchal formal MLA Lakshma Reddy, TPCC secretaries Harivardhan Reddy, SingireddySomasekhar Reddy and others were present.