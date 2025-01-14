Revanth to go on foreign tour from Jan 16 to woo investors

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will embark on a foreign tour to woo global investors from January 16. The CM-led official delegation will visit Singapore from January 16 to 19 and Davos from January 20 to 22.

During the visit, the CM will hold talks with Skill University in Singapore and other investment-related agreements before participating in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu and top officials of the Industries department will be part of the official delegation.

The CM expressed satisfaction that the state had received huge investments in the first year. Telangana had received Rs 40,232 crore investments by entering MoUs with global companies at the World Economic Forum conference held in Davos last year.

14 leading companies came forward to invest in the state and agreements have been signed for taking up 18 projects.

Officials briefed the CM that about 17 of these projects have already started and 10 projects are in various stages with fast progress. The officials also informed the CM that seven projects are in the initial stage. The CM sought the details of the progress of the investments from each company from Minister Sridhar Babu.

Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana state has emerged as the best destination for global investments in the country and is attracting large conglomerates in the manufacturing and service sectors. The state government created an investor-friendly ecosystem to woo the investors in the country as well as abroad, the Chief minister said, instructing the officials to be ready to promote Hyderabad, which is being transformed as the Future City soon, on the world platform and invite huge investments.

The CM is confident that the industrial policy, which is being implemented by the state government, will attract big investments in the future.

All the welfare schemes and development programmes introduced by the government in the first year helped to strengthen the state economy, he added.