Robust security measures in place for Bonalu, says CV Anand

Hyderabad: Onthe auspicious occasion of the Bonalu festival at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that comprehensive precautionary measures are in place to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for all visitors. The Commissioner emphasized the robust security framework, stating that CCTV cameras, dedicated crime squads, and SHE Teams have been strategically deployed to maintain strict vigilance against chain snatchers, pickpockets, and eve-teasers.

The Commissioner, along with other senior officers, also paid their respects to the Goddess. Following the darshan, the Commissioner conducted a thorough inspection of the temple premises, meticulously examining the queue lines to ensure devotees experience no inconvenience.

CV Anand highlighted the anticipated turnout of lakhs of devotees who are expected to visit the temple and offer special prayers during the Bonalu festivities. “A comprehensive measure was taken to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for all visitors during the festival.”