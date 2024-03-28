Ronald Rose asks officers to implement Basti action plan

Hyderabad: A weekly action plan was initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door collection of MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) and elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs). The GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose, instructed all the concerned officers of the GHMC to implement the weekly action plan in all basti areas.

He said that the main aim of the weekly Basti Action Plan is 100 per cent door-to-door collection of MSW and elimination of GVPs. As part of this, around 1,333 meetings have been conducted in all basti areas so far involving SHGs, SAT auto drivers, and SLF members.

Further, some of the major garbage collection gaps identified in slum areas and 1,23,582 households have been attached or tagged to SATs for garbage collection, out of the 1,62,591 households existing in all over bastis. Also, 607 rallies have been conducted, and 763 motivational programmes have been conducted, involving 2,654 citizens.

Apart from this, 538 rangoli programmes have been conducted involving 519 citizens, and 56 town vending committee meetings have been organised for households not attached to or tagged to SATs. Accordingly, 62 awareness meetings have been conducted for the elimination of GVPs, and the SHG workers have been felicitated for their hard work towards their elimination. According to the GHMC, the weekly action plan activities include a basti meeting on the first day, followed by identification of households not tagged to SAT vehicles on the second day.

On the third day, officers were instructed to conduct a rally in all basti areas, followed by a motivational programme on day four. On day five, a rangoli was planned and the Town Vending Committee Meeting (TVC) on day 6; on day 7, a pledge and resolutions were made as a weekend programme.