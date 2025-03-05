Live
Rowdy sheeter involved in 21 cases held
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team apprehended a notorious rowdy sheeter / land grabber involved in several cases in Bandlaguda. He was absconding for a long time and had 11 Non-Bailable Warrants.
Police arrested Ali Bin Mahmood Jabri alias Ali Jabri (32) of Ismail Nagar, Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta. According to police, on Tuesday, the Task Force team apprehended him. He was involved in 21 cases including land grabbing, cheating, forgery, threatening and attempted murder cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate.
On interrogation, it came to know that Ali Jabri has been absconding for a long time and avoiding the court trials in cases and the Hon’ble Court has issued Non-Bailable Warrants against him.