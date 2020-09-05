Rowdy-sheeter murdered by rival gang in Hyderabad

A rowdy-sheeter from Hyderabad has been killed by a group of men at Katedan in Mailardevpally on Friday night. The victim was identified as Jadu Javed (32).

According to the Mailardevpally SI Nadeem, persons from his rival gang have been following him for some time, waiting for a chance to attack him. On Friday night, the gang found Javed alone and attacked him with knives. They stabbed him multiple times on his head and fled the spot.



Javed's friends noticed him lying in the pool of blood and informed the police. They shifted him to Osmania General hospital where he was declared brought dead. SI Nadeem inspected the incident spot and registered a case. Cluesteam was also pressed into service which recovered a dagger from the spot. An investigation is underway.



The police said that the rowdy-sheeter has been attacked with lethal weapons



On August 9, a rowdy-sheeter was killed in Chaderghat due to the previous enmity. Sajid who was involved in various property offences was attacked by assailants with knives. The history-sheeter had gone to jail in several theft cases. .The police said that two groups involved in a skirmish and attacked each other with surgical blades.

