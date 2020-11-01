Rs 1 crore hawala money seized in Hyderabad

The task force police on Sunday busted a hawala racket and seized Rs 1 crore cash which is being transported from Hyderabad. The money seizure assumed significance a day ahead of Dubbak by-elections.

The police intercepted a vehicle near Secunderabad and found the cash with no relevant documents. They seized the cash and arrested two persons.

In the view of by-elections in Dubbak, the police formed four teams and intensified the vehicle checks in and around the city. In the last two days, around Rs 50 lakh has been seized by the police.

On Friday, the police seized Rs Rs 31 lakh from two people at Kacheguda and they were identified as Maish Toshiniwal and Vishnu Biradar, both are residents of Old City.