Rs 3 lakh crore budget has only 12 per cent for devpt: Kishan Reddy
Says Congress deceiving people of the state by presenting budget with fudged figures
Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy condemned the Telangana State Budget for 2025-26, criticising it for neglecting public welfare and state development.
On Wednesday, he remarked, “The BRS party has driven the state’s financial situation into a dire state for ten years. Now, the actions of the Congress government have plunged the state into further despair.” Kishan Reddy pointed out that last year’s budget was excused as a misstep due to it being the first year in power. However, after 15 months of governance, he claims that the Congress party has completely ignored the implementation of six guarantees and 420 promises.
“For the 2024-25 budget, the GST revenue was initially projected at Rs 58,594 crore. However, in the revised estimates, this was reduced by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 53,665 crore,” he explained.
“This indicates a decrease of about 8.5 per cent in GST collections. The state government needs to clarify the reasons behind this decline.” Moreover, he noted that the budget projected GST collections to be Rs 59,704 crore for 2025-26, suggesting that the figures may be inflated.