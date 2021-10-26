Hyderabad: Rs 5 meal kiosks at all govt hospitals soon

Hyderabad: To address the hunger pangs of patients and their attendants, the State government will open Rs 5 meal kiosks at all the state-run hospitals in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area by the end of this week. The government initially planned to launch the scheme in association with the Hyderabad chapter of Hare Krishna Movement for the benefit of patients and their attendants on Dasara. But due to technical reasons, it procrastinated for a week.



The State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) is making all arrangements for the-yet-to-be-implemented scheme in the GHMC and in a phased manner across the State. The department sources said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the stalls at Gandhi, Niloufer or Osmania or any one of the hospitals.

With this scheme, the government is expecting to provide food for up to 25,000 people a day. Besides, it is taking steps to introduce the same at all State-run hospitals in the coming days.