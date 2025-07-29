  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

RSP takes U-turn on phone tapping?

RSP takes U-turn on phone tapping?
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has reportedly taken a U-turn on the phone tapping allegations he had earlier made against the BRS...

Hyderabad: The BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has reportedly taken a U-turn on the phone tapping allegations he had earlier made against the BRS government.

During the BRS government’s tenure, while he was in BSP, he had complained that BRS was tapping his phone. An FIR was registered in Panjagutta Police Station on the complaint given by Praveen Kumar. SIT officials took a statement from Praveen Kumar on the FIR. Praveen Kumar said that he had previously filed a complaint after receiving an alert message on his Apple mobile. At that time, he had made serious allegations against the BRS government and KCR.

Praveen Kumar gave a statement in favor of BRS as he reportedly said that BRS did not use phone tapping politically.

He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was tapping the phones of the ministers. He complained that private individuals were being tapped using tools on the dark web. Praveen Kumar criticized the Congress government for using the SIT as a pawn in the phone tapping case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick