Live
- Orientation session on welfare of elderly held
- Lavish spending raises eyebrows in bankrupt BeMC
- Patra duped of Rs 25L in land fraud case
- Ritwik Ghatak to be honoured at IFFM with retrospect on his birth centenary
- AP CM Chandrababu Singapore Visit continues for third day, here is the schedule
- Pany meets deceased medico’s family
- Odisha to launch State-level ‘Panchayat Puraskar’
- Infant sold by parents rescued in Bargarh
- Two dead, 2 missing as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi
- Five dead in shooting at New York office building, suspect killed
RSP takes U-turn on phone tapping?
Hyderabad: The BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has reportedly taken a U-turn on the phone tapping allegations he had earlier made against the BRS...
Hyderabad: The BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has reportedly taken a U-turn on the phone tapping allegations he had earlier made against the BRS government.
During the BRS government’s tenure, while he was in BSP, he had complained that BRS was tapping his phone. An FIR was registered in Panjagutta Police Station on the complaint given by Praveen Kumar. SIT officials took a statement from Praveen Kumar on the FIR. Praveen Kumar said that he had previously filed a complaint after receiving an alert message on his Apple mobile. At that time, he had made serious allegations against the BRS government and KCR.
Praveen Kumar gave a statement in favor of BRS as he reportedly said that BRS did not use phone tapping politically.
He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was tapping the phones of the ministers. He complained that private individuals were being tapped using tools on the dark web. Praveen Kumar criticized the Congress government for using the SIT as a pawn in the phone tapping case.