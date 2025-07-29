RSP takes U-turn on phone tapping?

Hyderabad: The BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has reportedly taken a U-turn on the phone tapping allegations he had earlier made against the BRS government.

During the BRS government’s tenure, while he was in BSP, he had complained that BRS was tapping his phone. An FIR was registered in Panjagutta Police Station on the complaint given by Praveen Kumar. SIT officials took a statement from Praveen Kumar on the FIR. Praveen Kumar said that he had previously filed a complaint after receiving an alert message on his Apple mobile. At that time, he had made serious allegations against the BRS government and KCR.

Praveen Kumar gave a statement in favor of BRS as he reportedly said that BRS did not use phone tapping politically.

He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was tapping the phones of the ministers. He complained that private individuals were being tapped using tools on the dark web. Praveen Kumar criticized the Congress government for using the SIT as a pawn in the phone tapping case.