  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

RTI Commissioners call upon CM

RTI Commissioners call upon CM
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A team of RTI Commissioners met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday. The Information Commissioners met...

Hyderabad: A team of RTI Commissioners met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday. The Information Commissioners met CM Revanth Reddy on the occasion of RTI Awareness Week. Chief Commissioner of RTI Chandrashekhar Reddy was among those who met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

RTI Commissioners Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, PV Srinivas, M. Parveen, D Bhupal, Vaishnavi were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick