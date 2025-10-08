Live
RTI Commissioners call upon CM
Hyderabad: A team of RTI Commissioners met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday. The Information Commissioners met CM Revanth Reddy on the occasion of RTI Awareness Week. Chief Commissioner of RTI Chandrashekhar Reddy was among those who met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
RTI Commissioners Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, PV Srinivas, M. Parveen, D Bhupal, Vaishnavi were also present.
