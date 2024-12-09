Rumble Strips Causing Problems for Motorists Despite Government Warnings

Rumble strips in Hyderabad (the white lines placed on roads) are causing significant issues for motorists.

The problem is especially severe for two-wheelers. When riders pass over them, their vehicles are jolted 10 to 20 times in just a few seconds, which can lead to spinal injuries for both riders and passengers.

Cars and other heavy vehicles are also suffering damage. Additionally, potholes are beginning to form on the roads. Despite numerous complaints to the GHMC, the authorities have not taken action.

In response to increasing concerns, former Municipal Minister KTR directed the authorities to stop installing new rumble strips following multiple complaints. On May 16, 2023, the then Chief Engineer Ziauddin issued a memo instructing engineers to cease further installations.

However, despite this directive, rumble strips continue to be added in certain areas, including CRMP (Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program) roads, flyovers, and other roads managed by private contractors.

In recent months, rumble strips have been placed every half kilometer from Uppal to the Panjagutta intersection. They have also been installed on both sides of the Uppal Little Flower Circle intersection, and every 200 meters on roads such as Uppal Cricket Stadium Road, NGRI, Habsiguda, and Tarnaka.

Additional strips can be found on the Biodiversity intersection flyover, the Sheikhpet and Road No. 45 flyovers, on flyovers in LB Nagar, and on both sides of the Kukatpally National Highway at around 30 locations.

Engineers suggest that these strips are meant to prevent accidents. According to the IRS (Indian Road Congress) guidelines, rumble strips should be between 2.5mm and 15mm in height, and the spacing between them should follow specific standards. However, most of the contractors are not following these regulations.