RWAs urge GHMC to establish more ABC centres

Stray dog attacks are rising daily despite GHMC’s ABC efforts

RWAs urge State govt to involve members in ABC programmes

They demand more ABC centres be established

Limited ABC centres are ineffective and lack anti-rabies injections

Activists stress ABC operations must expand and be properly managed

Hyderabad: The surge of stray dogs and related attacks on locals has been rising daily, despite the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) claiming that it has ramped up the Animal Birth Control (ABC).

In this regard, members of the Residential Welfare Association (RWA) have urged the State government to involve each RWA member in supporting ABC programmes and improving animal welfare in their communities. They have also demanded the establishment of more ABC centres across the city.

Members of RWAs and animal activists have pointed out that dog bite incidents are rapidly rising each day, yet there are only a handful of ABC centres across the State. Within the GHMC limits, there are approximately five centres that are not functioning properly. Additionally, stray dogs are not being given anti-rabies injections.

Syed Khaled Shah, a member of the United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations, said, “RWAs have been actively advocating for improved animal welfare and public health measures in our community. We believe that setting up ABC centres is a crucial step towards addressing the issue of dog bites and ensuring the well-being of both humans and animals. During the time of united Andhra Pradesh, we worked together with the civic body, and it would be better if we could work together once again.”

Stressing the importance of establishing ABC centres, a few animal activists said, “As per the High Court order, ABC operations should be carried out, and ABC centres should be established in each municipality to control the dog population and ensure the vaccination of stray dogs. Currently, ABC centres exist only within GHMC limits, and even those are not operating properly. Due to the State government's negligence, the dog menace has increased. If vaccinations and ABC operations are conducted on time, this issue can be controlled.”