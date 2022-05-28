Sabitha Indra Reddy inspects infra works at two government schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Home Minister Mahamood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav inspected the ongoing infrastructural works under Mana Ooru Mana Badi at Government Model School Aliya, Gunfoundry and Mahboobia Girls Government School, Abids on Friday.

While inspecting the ongoing works, Sabitha said, in the recent budget it was announced that under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme government schools will be renovated. In the first phase, around 9,123 schools were taken up and around Rs 3,500 crore has been sanctioned. Efforts were being made to develop schools phase-wise and funds are also being allocated.

Under this programme, one of the schools that have been shortlisted is the Government Model school Aliya and Mahboobia Girls Government School.

Toilets with sufficient water facility, safe drinking water supply, major and minor repairs in classrooms, electric work, adequate furniture, green chalkboards, painting in school complexes and classrooms, proper compound walls, kitchen shades and dining halls will be provided.

Training has already been imparted to the teachers. The State government has also planned to introduce English medium at all government schools for which the printing of books has been completed.

Headmaster of Government Model School Aliya said, I'm thankful to the State government for selecting our school under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. With this renovation, the school will get a facelift.

MLA Raja Singh, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Director of School Education, Devasena and others were at the event.