Sales sour for sweet shops 

Out of the many sectors that have come under the Covid pandemic fallout, the festival gift sector is one of them. Every year corporates, oranisations and education institutions gift their employees boxes of sweets or dry fruits, but this year many have planned to give eco-friendly gifts instead of the usual ones. With the festive season kicking off with the onset of Navratri which would be followed by Dasara and Diwali, there were usual expectations for demand of sweets and others, however, for the first time this year there is an unprecedent 80 percent decrease in the demand for the usual gifts compared to last year. Also, for the first time the domestic markets are witnessing a 10 percent increase in the demand for dry fruits, while the commercial markets showed lukewarm response. It seems people have become more health conscious and are opting to spend on healthy lifestyle products.



"Last year during the same period. we had more than 600 orders from various organizations but now we hardly have five to six of orders compared to previous years. I think the main reason for the downfall of the orders is due to the prevailing economic conditions but the demand for dry fruits have increased from households," said Venkat, Dadu, Branch Manager, Jubilee Hills.

"Normally this time of year our shops would be full of customers and all the order slots for Dasara would be full. But this year we hardly received any orders. Maybe the companies who give us orders have different plans due to current situation. As Dasara shopping has been done, we aren't expecting very high sales now, but we are hoping that maybe for Diwali the sales would pick up," said Sumit, the owner of Agra Sweets Ameerpet.

"Earlier, we used to receive orders from various corporates, but this year there are very few orders. Individual household orders for dry fruits have increased," said Hasmukh Thakkar, owner of Variety Dry Fruits store, Paradise

"This year the demand for sweets or dry fruits for corporates has taken a hit. All festivals are approaching and by this time, every year we would be flooded with orders but this year the business has taken a hit," said a branch manager, Delhiwala Sweets, Bowenpally and same opinion was given by a manager at Dry Fruits Basket, Jubliee Hills.













SAY NO TO SWEET BOXES



l "Due to pandemic a new normal has entered into every field. People's perspective has changed and accordingly, their priorities. Now people are more concerned for health and hygiene rather than luxury products. Using eco-friendly products are in demand, hence, we have planned to distribute eco-friendly puja kits rather than giving sweet boxes on Dasara," said Anil Chowdary, Managing Director, Green Waves Environmental Solution, Kukatpally.

l "This year we have planned to gift innovative items. We thought of distributing solar diyas to our employees on Diwali," said Ashhar Ahmed , Director Skill Development , Skill Shark EduTech.

l "As everybody is facing a financial crunch so we have planned to give some extra amount and special gifts which would be useful for them instead of giving sweets boxes," said Ranadeep Meenagoni, CEO of Futur in Your Hands, IT Solution.