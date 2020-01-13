Sankranti Sandadi at Shilparamam

Makara Sankranti festivals have kicked off to a colourful start at the Shilparamam Arts and Crafts Village at Madhapur. The entire place is recreated as a typical village colourfully decorated, aptly suiting the festive mood of the occasion. Those who have missed going to their native places to take part in the festival back home have a chance to indulge in equally entertaining feats and fiesta at the village.

Traditionally attired troupes are performing singing and dancing, organising mini melas (fairs), bonfires and feasts. One can see beautiful and intricate patterns of Rangolis (Muggulu) at the place. 'Haridasus' and 'Basvannas' are seeking alms, not literally though, making rounds of the crafts village. One cannot also miss the 'Pittala Dora' who regales the children with his antics. It is fun watching bullock carts, kite flying, and entire place wears a festival look and is boisterous with children making merry about.



