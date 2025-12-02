Sarpanch polls to take centre stage at tomorrow’s TPCC meet

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. The agenda includes strategising to ensure the victory of Congress-supported Sarpanch candidates in the ongoing local body elections, addressing differences between leaders and newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, providing assurances to outgoing DCC presidents, and celebrating two years of Praja Palana

The party leadership believes that the Sarpanch elections are crucial for the party. A victory for party-supported candidates in the ongoing elections would automatically strengthen the party. Hence, the leadership is focusing seriously on the local body elections. With this objective, the TPCC is convening its Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to focus on resolving differences among leaders to ensure the victory of party-backed Sarpanch candidates, it is learnt.

As part of it, the TPCC executive committee meeting would concentrate on pacifying the issues related to the newly elected DCC presidents to see that the party supported Sarpanch candidates win the local body elections.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Meenakshi Natarajan and other leaders will guide the newly appointed DCC presidents on strategies to win the local body elections. The party leadership will also advise both the newly appointed and outgoing DCC presidents to work in coordination to ensure the victory of party-supported Sarpanch candidates.

AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC in-charge secretaries—Vishwanathan, Sachin Sawanth, TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the meeting besides Ministers, TPCC vice-presidents, TPCC general secretaries, frontal organisations—Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI presidents will participate in the meeting.

The Executive Committee meeting will also address issues concerning the newly appointed DCC presidents of Nalgonda, Gadwal, Siddipet and other districts. It may be recalled that in some districts, Ministers, MLAs and local leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the newly appointed DCC presidents.

On the other hand, the Executive Committee meeting will also give assurances to the outgoing DCC presidents, many of whom had expected their renewal. The party leadership is expected to reassure them that they will be recognised through nominated positions and other roles.

The Executive Committee meeting will discuss strategies for successfully conducting the two-year Praja Palana celebrations, which are expected to help sweep the ongoing elections. The meeting will also address preparations for the Telangana Rising 2047 summit, scheduled for December 8 and 9.