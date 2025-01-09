Live
Save Birds This Sankranti: Say No to Harmful Kite Threads
Learn how to protect birds during Sankranti by avoiding harmful kite threads like Chinese Manja and Glass Coated Tread. Follow simple tips to keep birds safe.
Every year, the GHSPCA (Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) helps rescue birds that get hurt because of kite strings.
During Sankranti, many people use dangerous threads like Chinese Nilon Manja and Glass Coated Tread to fly kites. These threads can hurt or trap birds, causing serious injuries.
GHSPCA has rescued many birds in the past. In 2024, they rescued 174 birds, but sadly, some of them didn't survive.
These harmful threads get stuck in trees and hurt birds, so it's very important to be careful when flying kites.
Tips to Protect Birds:
1. Fly kites in the afternoon when birds are not flying much.
2. Clean up after flying kites. Throw away all the leftover threads in a dustbin.
3. Don’t try to cut the thread if a bird is stuck. It can make the injury worse. Call for help from animal helpers.
4. Stop flying kites at night when birds are more active.
5. Avoid using Chinese Manja as it can harm birds.
Emergency Contact Numbers:
- Soudharm Bhandari GHSPCA: 8886743881, 9394578568
Let’s all work together to keep our birds safe this Sankranti!