Live
- Expanding global education opportunities for Indian students
- Nepal's education minister resigns amid growing rift with PM Oli, pending teachers' demand
- Pappu Yadav defends Rahul Gandhi, slams BJP over criticism and double standards
- India’s real estate sector saw 47 pc jump in investments in Jan-March: Report
- Minister conducts surprise inspections at several govt offices in Kovelakuntla
- 30 students selected in job fair held in Gooty
- Awareness on forest produce must be enhanced
- World Earth Day 2025: Theme, Date, and Ambassador Antonique Smith’s Environmental Mission
- Use WhatsApp governance services: Collector Basha
- Woman's body with sealed lips found in dumped trolley bag in Kolkata
SC Collegium recommends transfer of 7 HC judges; 2 from TG
Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium in its recently held two meetings recommended transfer of seven judges of high courts with a view to infuse...
Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium in its recently held two meetings recommended transfer of seven judges of high courts with a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice. The judges include two from Telangana, four from Karnataka and one from Andhra, with a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice.
The following transfers are recommended: Justice Perugu Sree Sudha from Telangana HC to Karnataka HC; Justice Kasoju Surendhar @ K Surender from Telangana HC to Madras HC; Justice Heman Chandanagoudar from Karnataka HC to Madras HC; Justice Krishnan Natarajan from Karnataka HC to Kerala HC; Justice Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda from Karnataka HC to Gujarat HC; Justice Dixit Krishna Sripad from Karnataka HC to Orissa HC and Justice Dr. Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao from Andhra Pradesh HC to Karnataka HC.
After getting approval from the Central government and consent from the President, the transferred judges will assume charges in the respective HCs.