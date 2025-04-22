SC Collegium recommends transfer of 7 HC judges; 2 from TG

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium in its recently held two meetings recommended transfer of seven judges of high courts with a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice. The judges include two from Telangana, four from Karnataka and one from Andhra, with a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice.

The following transfers are recommended: Justice Perugu Sree Sudha from Telangana HC to Karnataka HC; Justice Kasoju Surendhar @ K Surender from Telangana HC to Madras HC; Justice Heman Chandanagoudar from Karnataka HC to Madras HC; Justice Krishnan Natarajan from Karnataka HC to Kerala HC; Justice Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda from Karnataka HC to Gujarat HC; Justice Dixit Krishna Sripad from Karnataka HC to Orissa HC and Justice Dr. Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao from Andhra Pradesh HC to Karnataka HC.

After getting approval from the Central government and consent from the President, the transferred judges will assume charges in the respective HCs.