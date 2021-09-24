SCB-GHMC merger will boost development: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area will develop only if it is merged with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Thursday.

He was speaking after inaugurating 168 double bedroom houses at Kattamaisamma Silver Compound, Rasooplura, which is part of SCB, along with his Cabinet colleagues Mohd Mahmood Ali (Home) and Ch Malla Reddy (Labour). The 2 BHKs cost Rs 17.36 crore.

Yadav blamed the Central government officials' failure to secure funds for lack of development in the SCB area, which is under the Central control.

He added that SCB's progress will get a boost only if it is merged with GHMC as welfare programmes can be taken up on a large scale. With over 10,000 acres under the board there will be possibility of building more houses for the poor.

Yadav said after the formation of Telangana infrastructure was developed in other areas. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was paying special attention to develop the Cantonment areas.

Ali said the government was building double bedroom houses for the poor like no other State in the country and providing many welfare schemes like 'Rythu Bandhu', Asara pensions, Shadhi Mubarak assistance to the needy poor.

Malla Reddy observed that in the past the SCB area did not develop as the Centre did not release funds. But the State government strove hard to provide basic facilities and distributed houses with the aim of allowing the poor to lead a dignified life.

Additional Collector of Hyderabad Venkateshwarlu, GHMC Housing OSD Shankaraiah and others were present.