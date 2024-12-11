SCB receives Raksha Mantri’s award for excellence

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board has received the Raksha Mantri’s award for Excellence-2024 under the award category Swachha Chhawani—Swastha Chhawani, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in cleanliness and waste management among 61 cantonments across India. According to SCB officials, spanning 41 square kilometres and covering eight wards, the Board has established a robust waste management system with 95 door-to-door garbage collection vehicles and the dedicated efforts of sanitation workers. A landmark achievement is the complete restoration and cleaning of the Ramannakunta lake. Beyond this, the Board has actively engaged the community, organising over 80 awareness rallies, 125 plogging drives, and numerous school campaigns to instil the values of cleanliness and sustainability among citizens.

Additionally, its extensive tree plantation drive, with over 15,000 trees planted, highlights its commitment to environmental conservation.