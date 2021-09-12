Scindia assures full support to strengthen aviation sector in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the Central government would extend full support to the expansion and development of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city as passenger traffic from other countries have increased since Telangana State is developing as the financial hub in the country.

The Union Minister, who was in the city to participate in several programmes, met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Saturday and discussed the growing aviation sector in the State.

The Union Minister also made it clear that adequate measures would be taken for the formation of six new Airports as requested by the State government. The CM requested Union Minister Scindia that since Telangana state is growing as an economic growth centre and Hyderabad is fast becoming the international city, more facilities should be developed to operate flights from the International Airport in Hyderabad to other countries. He brought to the notice of the Union Minister that since Hyderabad is fast becoming a Business, IT, Health, Tourism and Business Hub and the Telangana state is expanding, people are visiting from other places in the country and from several international cities, hence direct flight connectivity should be increased for countries like South East Asia, Europe, USA from Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to take immediate measures, extend support for the setting up and development of six Airports and make them operational. The CM also asked Union Minister Scindia to get Metro rail connectivity to the Hyderabad International Airport.

Responding, the Union Minister said, total support would be extended for the Hyderabad International Airport, as Hyderabad is developing as an international city. He said there is a need to develop further the existing Hyderabad Airport. Jyotiraditya Scindia said immediate measures would be taken at Mamunnoor in Warangal, which is part of the proposals for six airports, Airport Authority Land (AI) for ATR Operations soon. He said technical clearance would be given for the proposed Airport at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district. He also said that his ministry would examine and monitor to set up Airport in Adilabad with support from the Airforce. The Union Minister assured the CM that for the landing and take-off of small aircraft at Pedapalli (Basanth Nagar), Kothagudem, Devarakadra (Mahboob Nagar), the matter would be re-examined, and necessary action would be taken.