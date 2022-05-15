SCR announces few more special trains between Hyderabad and Secunderabad amid summer

It is known that Indian Railways is reviving the train services as the coronavirus cases decreased. It has been running special trains between major cities in view of the summer congestion. Meanwhile, South Central Railway has recently made more special services available between Hyderabad, Tirupati and Kakinada due to heavy passenger traffic.



As per the announcement, Train No. 07433 will leave Hyderabad at 6.40 pm on May 17 and reach Tirupati at 7.50 am the next day followed by train No. 07434 will leave Tirupati at 8.25 pm on May 19 and will reach Hyderabad at 8.30 am the next day. These special trains have stops at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda and Nadikuda, Sattanapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Guntur and Renigunta stations.



Another Train No. 07435 will leave Tirupati at 4.15 pm on May 18 and reach Kakinada at 4 am the next day and the return train No. 07436 will leave Kakinada at 7.30 am on May 19 and reach Tirupati at 6.40 pm the same day. These special trains will have stops at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samarlakota stations.

All these special trains have AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches. Passengers can book tickets in advance through the railway booking centers as well as the IRCTC website.