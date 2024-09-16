SCR GM inspects working of KAVACH safety system

Hyderabad: South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the working of the ‘KAVACH Version 3.2’ system on Sunday by travelling in Tungabhadra Express between Secunderabad – Umdanagar Section. According to SCR, during the inspection, the General Manager examined the functioning of various aspects such as KAVACH Towers, track side equipment and the signalling system. The KAVACH (version 3.2), has been brought into commercial operation after successful trials in the sections of Nagarsol – Mudkhed – Secunderabad – Dhone – Guntakal and Bidar – Parli Vaijnath – Parbhani Sections (1200 Route Kms) of South Central Railway. The Kavach system aids the loco pilot in train running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that the operationalisation of KAVACH also reduces the incidents of Signal Passing at Danger, thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. The zone is also planning to upgrade the KAVACH version to 4.0 soon. Later, senior officers inspected the Umdanagar Railway station and reviewed the passenger amenities, circulating area etc. and inspected the safety-related installations for the KAVACH system and also discussed about the development plans for the Umdanagar Railway station keeping in mind the future needs and demands.