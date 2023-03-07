SCR holds Cultural Pride event

Hyderabad: As envisaged by the Ministry of Railways, South Central Railways is undertaking year-long celebrations as part of the second phase of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. An event focusing on the theme Cultural Pride was organised on Monday at Rail Nilayam Auditorium, Secunderabad.

According to SCR officials, its employees enacted a patriotic skit on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's heroic acts during the early 20th century as part of India's freedom struggle.

The skit, which enacted the ideals of the freedom fighter and his heroic acts against British rule in India, drew huge applause from the audience at Rail Nilayam auditorium. This was followed by a gracious Kuchipudi Dance program (Mahisasura Mardini) showcasing the pride of our culture and traditions, said the senior officer, SCR.