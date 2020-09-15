SCR rolls out new LHB parcel vans

Hyderabad: For the first time on South Central Railway, new high capacity Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) parcel vans with advanced features have been introduced in the time tabled Weekly Parcel Train running between Kacheguda and Guwahati. This parcel express train is being operated with new LHB coaches from 13th September, 2020.

LHB coaches with Head on Generation (HOG) technology which have been inducted in passenger carrying trains are yielding successful results and hence it has been decided to manufacture LHB vans with similar technology to facilitate transportation of parcels.

LHB parcel vans have been designed and manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala and is certified to run at the speed of 130 Km per hour by RDSO, Lucknow. These parcel vans will have luggage carrying capacity of 24 tonnes.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, stated that such type of parcel vans with more capacity are very much essential for transportation of parcels, especially covering long distances, which facilitate more loading and help in generating additional revenue.

The LHB vans are designed and manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. These are the first ever high capacity parcel vans on LHB platform. They are HOG-compliant with both end connectivity, made of stainless steel shell on LHB platform for longer life.The vans are provided with 32 foldable 2-tier luggage racks to facilitate transportation of wide goods and to stack small parcels.

The parcel van has 24 ton carrying capacity or total volume of 187 cubic meters. Three collapsible partitions and four sliding doors are present in the parcel van. The coach has complete stainless-steel interior panelling and fitted with 140 KN air suspension.

These vans have been provided with six interior sunken LED lights for better illumination of interiors. Axle mounted disc brakes are present with wheel slide protection system for rapid and effective braking. Anti-climbing CBC coupler with transition screw coupling & side buffer for safe and reliable coupling.

Two RFID tags provided on the parcel car body for easy location tracking. A graphic film on coach exterior in red and silver grey is also provided as per LHB color scheme.