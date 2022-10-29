SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad to Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush, the following special trains will be run between Secunderabad–Tirupati- Secunderabad.

Train no-07481(Tirupati– Secunderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 7.50 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 8.50 am and date of journey is on November 6, 13, 20 and 27. Train no–07482(Secunderabad– Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 5.50 pm and will arrive at 7.10 am on the next day and date of journey is on November 7, 14, 21 and 28.

These special trains will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon stations in both the directions.

Train no-02764(Secunderabad– Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 8.05 pm and will arrive at Tirupati at 9 am and date of journey is on October 29. This special train will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations.