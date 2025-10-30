Second round of EVM randomisation completed for JH by-poll

Hyderabad: As part of the preparations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency Bye-Election, the second round of randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted on Wednesday at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda.

The randomisation process was carried out in a transparent and systematic manner in the presence of General Observer Ranjit Kumar, Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi, and Expenditure Observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal, all appointed by the Election Commission of India. Representatives of political parties and agents of contesting candidates were also present during the procedure.

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, Additional Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Returning Officer P Sai Ram, and other senior election officials were also present.

The randomisation ensures the impartial allocation of EVMs to polling stations, reinforcing the transparency, neutrality, and fairness of the electoral process.