Secunderabad: BDL helps Army Dental College procure equipment

Secunderabad: The Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, contributed Rs 45 lakh towards procurement of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) equipment for the Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), here on Monday.

The CMD of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retd) stated that "BDL, as a part of the CSR initiative, is extending support to improve health infrastructure in the country. The Cone Beam Computed Tomography equipment installed on Monday will serve as a boon for the poor patients, in addition to retired defence personnel".

The equipment has been introduced for the first time in ACDS. It will help in enhancing the quality of dental care provided to retired defence personnel/rural population. The PG students of the college will also be benefited while pursuing research and develop case studies, said a senior officer of the defence wing.