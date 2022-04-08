Secunderabad Cantonment Board move to hike property nixed

Secunderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board had planned to increase the property taxes by 30 percent, but the proposal was not passed at the board meeting on Thursday due to the upcoming Assembly elections. The meeting discussed proposal for taking up development works in SCB. According to sources, chaos prevailed at the board meeting, as former ward members of SCB staged a dharna demanding immediate release of Rs 700 crore from the Defence Ministry. J Ramakrishna, a nominated member and State BJP executive member, blindfolded himself at the meeting seeking apology by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to the Army and the Centre for his comments.

Said B Ajith Reddy, SCB CEO, "to increase the revenue the board has proposed to increase 30 percent property tax, but it has been kept on hold. Later a decision will be taken whether to hike the tax or not. Also, the long pending permission for construction in an open plot got approved. For supply of medicines and surgical items for use at the Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum, an e-tender has been passed. Very soon items will be supplied to the hospital."

He said the board planned to construct 17 bus shelters. For maintenance of the existing 117 bus shelters, recently a tender was passed. The contract was given to Prakash Art Pvt Ltd for one year term. Also, the board planned to upgrade two posts of Assistant Medical Officers as Resident Medical Officers. Tenders has been passed for taking up various long-pending development works, including maintenance of drain, nala, laying of water pipeline and BT road. Very soon work will be taken up.