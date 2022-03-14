  • Menu
Secunderabad Cantonment Board nominated member learns of civic woes in various colonies

Under the Meet your Member programme, J Ramakrishna, nominated member of Secunderabad Cantonment Board along with SCB officials visited P&T colony, Janakpuri colony and Asbestos colony and interacted with locals in regard to various civic issues on Sunday.

J Ramakrishna, SCB nominated member said, "As the entire colony is been struggling with various civic issues that include irregular water supply, bad condition of roads, underground drainage issues, commercial establishments in residential areas and dogs menace, we have assured them that all these issues will be rectified soon."

