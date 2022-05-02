  • Menu
Secunderabad Cantonment Board officials interact with locals over civic issues

Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Secunderabad: Under the Meet your Member programme, J Ramakrishna, a nominated member of Secunderabad Cantonment Board along with SCB officials visited Sitarampur Colony ward 6 on Sunday and interacted with locals in regard to various civic issues.

No new water pipeline, lack of drinking water, pathetic road conditions and neglected Ramanakunta lake haunt the residents.

"Sewerage issues, open nala and Ramanakunta lake beautification would be taken up with due consultations with the engineers of GHMC, SCB and consultants to derive appropriate and accurate solution," said J Ramakrishna, nominated member, SCB.

