Secunderabad Cantonment Board poll schedule released

Secunderabad: As the SCBs (Secunderabad Cantonment Board) elections are around the corner, the board officials are all set to prepare the new voters' list. The eligible persons will be permitted to register their votes from March 1 onwards. This decision came to fore after a detailed schedule of the upcoming elections was released by the SCB officials during the board meeting on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announce that the polls for eight civilian wards will be held on April 30.

Chief executive officer, SCB, D Madhukar Naiksaid, "Elections will be held in eight wards as per the election gazette notified in 2019 by MoD. He said that theBoard will be following the same reservation process for the elections. Ward number 8 would be reserved for Scheduled Caste, 2, 5, and 6 have been reserved for women and 3, 4 and 7 wards for general. The last date for inclusion of names in electoral rolls under rule 19(2) is March 4 and final electoral rolls will be released on March 23.

Meanwhile, nominations will be accepted from candidates on March 28 and 29 and the final list of contesting candidates (after withdrawal) will be announced on April 6 and later on free symbols will also be allotted on April 10. The Cantonment election is scheduled for April 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 1.